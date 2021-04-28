HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 442.09 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.33. The stock has a market cap of £90.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

