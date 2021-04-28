HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 470

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Investec cut HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 436.58 ($5.70).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 442.48 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.33. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £90.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

