HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

