HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 47,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

