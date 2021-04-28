HSBC’s (HSBC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

