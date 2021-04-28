HSBC’s (HSBC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

