HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $18.75 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $18.75 million and $64,854.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,923.57 or 0.99976559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.70 or 0.01197193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00521501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.27 or 0.00379113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00140521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003957 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.