HubSpot (HUBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HubSpot has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.51-1.59 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $563.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $147.43 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.40 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.56.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

