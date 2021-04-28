Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,343,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 71,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,874. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.