Hudock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

