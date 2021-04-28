Hudock Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 71,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

