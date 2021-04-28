Hudock Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,438. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

