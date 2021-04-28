Hudock Inc. Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

