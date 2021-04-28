Hudock Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 307,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

