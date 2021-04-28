Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $475,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

