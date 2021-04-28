Hudock Inc. Purchases 10,605 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned 3.35% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

NYSEARCA:GDMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.35.

