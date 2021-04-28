Hudock Inc. Purchases 21,944 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,834,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

