Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.46. 63,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

