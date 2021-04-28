Hudock Inc. Sells 25,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 196,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.