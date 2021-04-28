Hudock Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hudock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,026,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,886. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.