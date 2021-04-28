Hudock Inc. Sells 3,385 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

