Hudock Inc. Sells 9,496 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. 51,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,798. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.