Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 416.7% in April

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Insiders bought 12,560 shares of company stock worth $206,072 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

HSON stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

