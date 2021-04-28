Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.45-0.47 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

