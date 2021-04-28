Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,403 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $618.83. 47,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.