Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 431 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.06. 12,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

