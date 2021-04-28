Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

Facebook stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.60. 397,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,903,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

