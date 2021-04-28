Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

Visa stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.78. 139,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a market cap of $458.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.38 and a 52-week high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.