Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.12 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.1% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 458,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,359 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

