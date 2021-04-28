Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.04 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,124 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 107,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

