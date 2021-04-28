Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.29 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 431,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $235.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

