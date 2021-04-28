Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. 8,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

