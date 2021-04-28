Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,723. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

