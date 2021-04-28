Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.82. 158,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

