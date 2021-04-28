Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,720 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 9,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

