Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. 43,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,818. The stock has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

