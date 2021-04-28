Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY21 guidance to $21.25 to $21.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $461.38.

Humana stock traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.62. 1,103,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,149. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

