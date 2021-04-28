Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.25 to $21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.54. Humana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 21.250-21.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Shares of HUM traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

