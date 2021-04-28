Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $54,178.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.87 or 0.08115442 BTC.

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

