Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HOILF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Hunter Technology alerts:

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.