Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HOILF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
