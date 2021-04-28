Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,541. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

