Huobi Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $344.21 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $344.21 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $18.42 or 0.00033783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00835870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

