Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 12,877,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £48.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.06.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

