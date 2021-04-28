Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

