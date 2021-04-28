Husqvarna AB (publ)’s (HSQVY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.