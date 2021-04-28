Husqvarna AB (publ)’s (HSQVY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
