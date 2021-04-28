Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $452.33

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.33 ($5.91) and traded as low as GBX 423 ($5.53). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 67,071 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 452.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.69.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

