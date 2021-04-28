HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $617,484.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003987 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00132155 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,738,968 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,738,967 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

