Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 30,233 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $39,427,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

