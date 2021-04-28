Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0210 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $585,593.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

