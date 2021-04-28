Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.99. 29,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 457,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,089,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

